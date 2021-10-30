Michigan vs. Michigan State football game predictions: Who wins and why

Free Press sports writers make Michigan vs. Michigan State football predictions for Saturday's noon game (Fox) at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, in the 114th matchup between the rivals. Wolverines lead the all-time series 71-37-5, but the series is tied 11-11 since 1999, and Spartans have won nine of the past 13 battles for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. They won as 24½-point underdogs in Ann Arbor last season, 27-24.

This season, both teams are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten, tied atop the conference's East Division with Ohio State, so the winner will have a leg up in the race to Indianapolis and the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes host Penn State on Saturday night. MSU visits OSU on Nov. 20. U-M hosts OSU on Nov. 27.

Rainer Sabin

In so many ways, these teams are mirror images of the other. They have strong running games, functional but inconsistent passing attacks and solid defenses. Both also play a physical brand of football, which suggests this game will turn into a battle at the line of scrimmage. In the latest edition of a rivalry where there is no clear favorite, the home crowd gives the Spartans the edge they need to prevail. Pick: MSU 28, U-M 27

Jeff Seidel

Both teams have great running games. Both teams have fantastic defenses. But only one has a quarterback who has proved he can drive the ball downfield and make a difference in the passing game. MSU quarterback Payton Thorne is the X-factor in this game. If he can avoid turnovers and make some passes downfield, MSU will win it. Pick: MSU 27, U-M 24

Shawn Windsor

In a battle of field goals — and defenses that tighten up in the red zone — the Wolverines kick the last one to win a physical and grinding game of unbeatens. Pick: U-M 19, MSU 16

Michael Cohen

This game could be low scoring given the quality of each team’s defensive front. A premium will be placed on ball security, controlling the line of scrimmage and grinding out first downs to win the field position battle. That sounds like a decent set of circumstances for Michigan’s running game. Another dose of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum gets it done. Pick: U-M 24, MSU 23

Chris Solari

It will be an old-school Big Ten slobber-knocker with hard hitting on both sides, and a new-school flare with both teams taking advantage of the opponents’ weaknesses for some big plays. That results in a close game in the fourth quarter, and the Spartans find enough movement on offense to set Matt Coghlin up for a winning field goal. MSU’s defense makes one final stand in the waning minute in one of the most epic games in Spartan Stadium history. Pick: MSU 27, U-M 24

