Michigan vs. Michigan State football will be played in Ann Arbor in 2022 season

Michigan football will host Michigan State in 2022, the Big Ten Conference told the Free Press on Saturday night. The date is unknown.

The game was originally scheduled to be held in East Lansing, and both school's websites still list the game at Spartan Stadium for Oct. 22. But that will not be the case.

The Big Ten will release a new 2022 schedule after this season. For reference, the 2021 schedule was finalized in the first week of February.

EPIC: Kenneth Walker III, Mel Tucker and MSU’s guts prevail in classic over Michigan

REACTION: How bad for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh is this loss to Michigan State?

So, why the change?

It goes back to the 2020 season and conference-only schedule that was played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six Big Ten division games had the location changed, including two involving MSU (at Michigan, vs. Indiana) and two involving Michigan (vs. MSU, at Indiana).

General view at Michigan Stadium prior to the game between rivals Michigan and Michigan State on Oct. 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor.

The rotation of these games in future seasons was reset based on the 2020 location.

Therefore, MSU hosted Michigan in 2021 and visited Indiana, and will now visit Michigan and host Indiana in 2022.

Michigan hosts Indiana next week, and next year will face the Hoosiers on the road.

The Paul Bunyan Trophy resides in East Lansing for another season, after the Spartans rallied from 16 points in the second half for a 37-33 win over the Wolverines on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Kenneth Walker III scored five touchdowns, and Charles Brantley's leaping interception sealed the victory. MSU (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is one of five Power 5 schools still undefeated after knocking off Michigan (7-1, 4-1).

The Spartans have won 10 of the past 14 games in the rivalry, and are 2-0 under Mel Tucker. He is the only MSU coach to ever win his first two matchups vs. "that school down the road."

[ Mel Tucker and MSU football might gain win-win from LSU coaching rumors ]

Story continues

MSU won at Michigan in 2020 as 24½-point underdogs, 27-24, before a Michigan Stadium bereft of fans due to COVID-19.

Want more U-M or MSU news? Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone or Android.

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan vs. Michigan State football in 2022 moved to Ann Arbor