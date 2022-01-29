Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball predictions: This game will get wild

Free Press sports writers give their predictions for Saturday's in-state rivalry game between Michigan State basketball and Michigan basketball at Breslin Center in East Lansing (12:30 p.m., CBS):

Jeff Seidel

The Breslin Center is going to be electric and the improved Wolverines will put up a fantastic fight. But MSU will force Hunter Dickinson to get into foul trouble. And the Spartans will make enough shots — and finally cut down on their turnovers — to win a close one. The pick: MSU 75, U-M 73

Shawn Windsor

Tom Izzo recently described his Spartans as consistently inconsistent. And if the pattern holds, expect a much better effort against the rival Wolverines than we saw at Illinois. U-M is playing — and shooting — much better as of late and that should make for a competitive game. Home court advantage carries the Spartans in a close one. The pick: MSU 67, U-M 64

Chris Solari

Marcus Bingham Jr. and Gabe Brown feed off the home crowd energy to put together perhaps their best performances as Spartans. Meanwhile, Tom Izzo uses his depth in waves to wear down the Wolverines in transition, though U-M keeps it close until the final two minutes. The pick: MSU 76, U-M 70

Michael Cohen

Hunter Dickinson has had some problems this season against big men with height and athleticism. The Spartans might be able to slow him down and disrupt the U-M offense in a competitive game. The pick: MSU 73, U-M 64

