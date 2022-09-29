Michigan vs. Iowa: Three keys to a Michigan football victory

The No. 4 Wolverines will hit the road for the first time this season. Michigan will travel west to Iowa City to take on the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Michgian holds a 43-15-4 record against Iowa and the two teams squared off last season in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines handled the Hawkeyes fairly easily last season after a 42-3 victory to send the maize and blue to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

But it’s a new season and a new challenge. The Hawkeyes may have one of the worst offense’s in all of college football, but they also have one of the best — if not the best — defense.

Michigan will enter Kinnick Stadium with a more well-rounded team statistically. The Wolverines have the 19th-ranked offense and the seventh-ranked defense.

Kinnick Stadium has been rough for top-25 teams in the past and time will tell if Michigan is up to the challenge.

Here are our three keys for Michigan to keep its undefeated season alive.

Stop the run and establish the run

This hits both sides of the lines for Michigan on Saturday.

Let’s start with the Michigan defense. The Iowa passing attack is abysmal. The Hawkeyes are the 124th-ranked passing offense averaging 131 yards-per-game. Spencer Petras is completing 51% of his throws, has only one touchdown to his name, and has thrown two interceptions. Making Petras throw the ball appears to be a good way to succeed for the maize and blue.

Iowa also has the 116th-ranked rushing offense that averages 101 yards-per-game, but the Hawkeyes do have three capable backs on the roster. Sophomore Leshon Willaims leads the team with 49 carries, but freshman Kaleb Johnson leads the team with 174 yards and averages six yards-per-carry. Gavin Williams also sees playing time running the rock as well.

The Wolverines allowed Maryland to average four yards-per-carry last week and if Michigan can shut down the Iowa rushing attack, then this feels like a game that the Wolverines can dominate on the defensive side of the ball. Force Spencer Petras to throw the ball and see what happens.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the Michigan offense.

Iowa has the sixth-ranked total defense in the country allowing 236.3 yards-per-game. The Hawkeyes also have the sixth-ranked rushing defense that limits the opponent to 73 yards on the ground.

It’s going to be a challenge, but if Michigan can establish the run against Iowa and then get the play-action passing game rolling, then the Wolverines could have success against a tough-nosed defense.

Blake Corum just ran the ball 30 times against Maryland for 243 yards. Granted, the Terps and Iowa aren’t relatable, but we know Michigan is capable of running the ball at an elite level. If Donovan Edwards can return after a two-game absence then that will add even more fuel to the fire to the Michigan offense.

Score touchdowns in the red zone

It’s already hard to move the ball against Iowa, so when Michigan gets an opportunity to score in the red zone, it’s going to be extremely important to get touchdowns on the board.

Iowa is the fourth-ranked team in the country in terms of red zone defense. The Hawkeyes only allow teams to score points 57% of the time in the red zone. Iowa has allowed just two touchdowns in seven attempts. The Hawkeyes really tighten up in the red zone — if it already wasn’t.

Michigan has had incredible success early in the red zone. The Wolverines have scored points 95.8% of the time they have reached the red zone. Out of the 24 times Michigan has had the ball inside the opponent’s 20, it has scored 23 times and 18 touchdowns.

Iowa is a whole new animal from the Colorado State to Maryland that Michigan has played, but the Wolverines do have confidence in what they do. If Michigan can execute in the red zone in the opportunities that it gets, then the Wolverines should feel good about their chances of leaving with a win.

With J.J. McCarthy under center for Michigan, the offense has evolved. The offense can now really utilize the read-option and the defense now has to account for McCarthy to use his legs. The defense can’t just hone in on Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards like they could when Cade McNamara was behind center.

With how poor Iowa is on the offensive side of the ball, it feels like if Michigan can score 20 or more points then that will be way too much for Iowa to handle, but the Wolverines need to execute the small things.

Play clean, turnover free football and survive Kinnick

If Michigan losses this game on Saturday, it’s probably because it played sloppy football.

The Hawkeyes have feasted on turnovers from the opposition. Iowa has forced two safeties and has scored two defensive touchdowns in four games. This has been the Iowa identity this season and as long as the opposing team is sloppy, then it will continue to work because Iowa has plenty of ball hawks on that side of the ball.

The Iowa defense has forced five turnovers in the first four games of the season. Sophomore Cooper DeJean is currently on a three-game interception streak and he has taken one of those back for a touchdown.

The Wolverines fumbled the ball three times last week against Maryland, but only one of those was lost. Ball security is going to be super crucial if Michigan doesn’t want this to be more of a game than it already is going to be. McCarthy put the ball on the ground twice last week, and while he didn’t throw an interception, he is going to need to be extremely smart with the ball. The environment is going to be loud and the sophomore is bound to feel some pressure, but playing smart football is going to be winning football.

At Kinnick Stadium, in the past six games against top-5 teams, Iowa has had the upper hand.

In Iowa's last 6 home games against AP top-5 foes:

2008 vs. 3. Penn State, W 24-23

2010 vs. 5. Michigan State, W 37-6

2016 vs. 2. Michigan, W 14-13

2017 vs. 4. Penn State, L 21-19

2017 vs. 3. Ohio State, W 55-24

2021 vs. 4. Penn State, W 23-20 This week, No. 4 Michigan — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) September 26, 2022

Michigan is already on a four-game losing streak against Iowa in Iowa City, but the Wolverines are definitely the more talented team. This game will come down to if Michigan beats itself or not.

