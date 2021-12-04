Michigan vs. Iowa Big Ten championship game: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

The Michigan Wolverines are only one win away from claiming a Big Ten championship and locking in a College Football Playoff berth. All that stands in their way is the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) will square off against Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) on Saturday in the Wolverines' first trip to the Big Ten championship. This marks Iowa's second appearance: They lost to Michigan State in 2015.

The Wolverines climbed to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-27 last week for the first time since 2011. Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines, which are No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, need one more win to secure a spot in the College Football playoffs.

The 12th-ranked Hawkeyes are coming off a 28-21 win over rival Nebraska.

The Wolverines have won 13 of the last 21 match-ups against the Hawkeyes.

Hassan Haskins shredded Ohio State for 169 rushing yards and five TDs.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's Big Ten championship game:

What time does Michigan vs. Iowa start?

The Big Ten championship game begins at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

What TV channel is Michigan vs. Iowa on?

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

How can I watch Michigan vs. Iowa via livestream?

The Big Ten championship game can be live-streamed on FOX Sports and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Michigan vs. Iowa?

Michigan is favored to win by 10.5 points with an over/under of 43.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

