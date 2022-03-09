Michigan vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Indiana prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Michigan vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: Big Ten Network

Record: Michigan (17-13), Indiana (18-12)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan vs Indiana Game Preview, Big Ten Conference Tournament

Why Michigan Will Win

And now things are back to normal.

Head coach Juwan Howard is back, the team is coming off a win over Ohio State to ruin Senior Day in Columbus, and now the season really starts.

The team isn’t playing all that poorly overall. The losses over the last several weeks have been against the Big Ten elite, but the offense is still working it around well and it’s still scoring efficiently, and this remains one of the Big Ten’s but rebounding teams.

Indiana has fallen off the map. It went 2-7 in February and can’t seem to win if it’s not hitting 50% of its shots. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Indiana Will Win

Indiana 18-3 when it hits 42% or better from the field, and Michigan’s defense allows teams to hit 45% of their shots.

Even in the wins the Wolverine defense is struggling to stop teams from getting easy baskets and it’s not doing a thing to stop the three.

Indiana might not have a high-powered attack and doesn’t take a lot of threes, but if it can just generate a few easy baskets and get on the move early, it’s got a shot to start its season over and go on a decent run.

It’s got the defense to hold up and keep the flaky Wolverines from going off, but …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Michigan vs Indiana: What’s Going To Happen

Can Michigan hit its free throws?

Forgetting that Indiana made all ten of its free throws its last game against Purdue, it struggles on the line. Michigan won the first and only meeting between the two teams back in late January because it was unstoppable fro three and idd just about everything right.

Story continues

It was also one of Michigan’s best defensive performances of the season in the 80-62 win.

Indiana’s defense will keep this really, really close, and the offense will have its chances down the stretch, but the mediocre free throw shooting will prove costly.

Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Lines

Michigan 68, Indiana 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 3

5: Calvin Ridley’s suspension

1: The NFL bombardment of gambling ads

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams