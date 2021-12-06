Michigan vs. Georgia predictions in CFP semifinal: Who'll win Orange Bowl 2021?

Michigan football vs. Georgia Bulldog predictions for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Orange Bowl 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida on Dec. 31 (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Wolverines are ranked No. 2; UGA is No. 3.

Jeff Seidel

The committee got it right, giving Alabama the top seed and setting up Michigan to play Georgia. Alabama beat Georgia — and earned that No.1 seed — when Bryce Young threw for 421 yards, three touchdowns and ran for another. Michigan doesn’t have that kind of quarterback. Doesn’t have that kind of offense. And doesn’t have the firepower to upset a team with the second-ranked run-defense in the country. Great season, though, for the Wolverines. The pick: Georgia 27, Michigan 23

Rainer Sabin

Jim Harbaugh's squad has defied expectations all season. So, why shouldn't the Wolverines continue to do so? In a game that will be a slugfest in the trenches, Michigan rises to the occasion again and earns another visit to Indy. The pick: Michigan 20, Georgia 17.

Michael Cohen

After so many weeks and so many months of gritty performances and against-the-odds victories, it's clear there's something different about this Michigan team. Coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a group of players whose will to win is off the charts. That means something in a sport as physically demanding as football. U-M finds a way to do it again. The pick: Michigan 24, Georgia 23.

Shawn Windsor

The Bulldogs come in motivated and embarrassed and stocked with the kind of five-star cupboard familiar in Tuscaloosa and Columbus. And most logic tells us the matchup favors Georgia. But then history and such told us similar things all year about these Wolverines. So why start picking against them now? Jim Harbaugh has built something beyond its talent inside Schembechler Hall, and these Wolverines have plenty of talent. The ride continues. The pick: Michigan 26, Georgia 23.

