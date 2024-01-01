Michigan vs. Alabama secondary: Wolverines face staunch Rose Bowl test vs. star-studded unit

Despite the national talk of Alabama football not being "itself" this season, one unit has held its own with Alabama's best-in-class pass rush: The secondary.

Featuring preseason All-SEC pick Kool-Aid McKinstry, redshirt sophomore star Terrion Arnold and freshman phenom Caleb Downs, the Crimson Tide secondary is laden with individual talent. And while Alabama's pass defense this season has been imperfect, there's no denying it's a risky group to throw against.

What stands out for the Crimson Tide secondary is sheer, unadulterated talent: While McKinstry was a standout from Day !, Arnold was the No. 3 safety for the class of 2021, and Downs was No. 1 for the class of 2023.

The ability to bring in these immensely talented players who are able to make an impact Year 1 is what sets the Alabama secondary apart. While Tuscaloosa has never had the moniker of "DBU" placed upon it, this secondary might begin to open the conversation: Arnold, Downs, and McKinstry are all likely to be playing on Sundays.

Michigan is not a stranger to elite defensive backs. Ohio State's Denzel Burke was on receiver Roman Wilson for a good portion in "The Game," after all. But it's hard to argue that Alabama will represent the best secondary in terms of sheer talent Michigan has faced this year.

Here's a look at the Alabama defensive backs, and what they bring to the table.

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Year: Junior

247 Composite ranking: 18 (No. 1 CB)

McKinstry is a known entity at this point. A preseason All-SEC pick, he is rarely targeted and has defended seven passes so far this season. Though McKinstry doesn't have a pick this year and has just two in his career, that's by design — teams don't target McKinstry often enough to let him rack up counting stats.

Terrion Arnold

Height: 6-0

Weight: 196 pounds

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

247 Composite ranking: 51 (No. 3 S)

Arnold's athleticism might make him an even more coveted draft prospect than McKinstry.

While not initially a starter in 2022, Arnold was put into the game when Eli Ricks was injured against Ole Miss. After a rocky start in 2022, he has emerged into a high-level corner in 2023. Arnold came into Alabama as a safety, but has since become a cornerback. He has the tackling and ball-hawking skills of a safety with the cover ability of a top-flight corner.

Arnold may not be shadowing opponents' top receivers — that duty generally falls to McKinstry — but he is able to run with the majority of the receivers in the country. He can be a bit sloppier than the technically sound McKinstry at times, but he is impressive all the same.

Caleb Downs

Height: 6-0

Weight: 203 pounds

Year: Freshman

247Sports Composite ranking: 6 (No. 1 S)

Even with the eminently impressive McKinstry-Arnold 1-2 punch, Downs might be the most impressive of the bunch.

A second team All-America selection by the Associated Press and The Sporting News, Downs was one of the top recruits in the country for this season and has already made an impact as a true freshman. He has a pair of interceptions this season and was recognized as the Shaun Alexander Freshman Football Player of the Year at Alabama.

Downs led Alabama with 99 tackles this season, and also made an impact on special teams with a punt return touchdown. If McKinstry and Arnold are the hinges of the machine that is the Tide secondary, Downs is the bore. A lot of what Alabama does works because of the budding star.

Yet, even with this bevy of talent, Michigan can exploit the Alabama defense. McKinstry, Arnold and Downs, combined with Dallas Turner and Justin Eboigbe form a fearsome unit. Yet Alabama is 17th in the country in total defense, allowing 313.3 yards per game.

The good news for Michigan is if it beats Alabama, it won't be against the pass rush and secondary. Michigan has amassed its record through dominant defense and a tempo-controlling running game. Receivers Cornelius Johnson and Wilson have had solid seasons, but Michigan will need running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards to control the clock against the Tide.

If Michigan goes to the air often, these three will get their names called often. They're polished and strong. The best thing the Wolverines can do is take them out of the game. If they can do that, they can alienate the strongest part of the Alabama defense.

