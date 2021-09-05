Michigan transfer throws FCS-record 10 TD passes for Presbyterian

Ren Hefley, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Michigan, threw 10 — 10! — touchdown passes Saturday as Presbyterian walloped St. Andrews, 84-43, in Clinton, SC.

His backup also threw a pair of scoring passes.

The victory came in the first game for head coach Kevin Kelly, a high school legend. Kelly was hired after leading Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state championships and 216 victories in 18 years.

A reminder of the strategy behind the Presbyterian (@BlueHoseFtball) football coach Kevin Kelley (@coachkelley1), who had his QB throw for 10 TDs today…https://t.co/T3p4Z3FNQl — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) September 5, 2021

Hefley was regarded as a two-star prospect out of Bryant, Ar, before he landed at Michigan. He threw a school-record 46 touchdown passes in high school with 2,049 yards passing.

Michigan junior transfer Ren Hefley passed for 538 yards and 10 TDs in Presbyterian's 84-43 win over St. Andrews. Three Blue Hose QBs combined to go 47 of 61 for 621 yards and 12 TDs. Presbyterian didn't punt the ball in coach Kevin Kelley's debut – something he tries to avoid. pic.twitter.com/6xzZSJAY1s — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) September 4, 2021

Gobluehose.com described the offensive carnage:

– Hefley opened his Blue Hose career with a PC DI record 10 touchdowns totaling 538 yards. He added a Blue Hose DI record 38 completions on the afternoon.

– Hefley finished second in the Presbyterian DI record book with 538 passing yards as he was second only to Tim Webb who totaled 648 during a 2007 game against North Greenville.

– Hefley also set an FCS record with his 10 passing scores.

– The Blue Hose offense accounted for 12 passing touchdowns, 814 yards of offense, and 84 points all being Blue Hose DI program records on Saturday.

– The 621 total passing yards by the Blue Hose is second-most as a team in the DI era as 648 is the benchmark against North Greenville.

– The Blue Hose 56 points in the opening half is the most that Presbyterian has recorded in a DI contest and the 84 total is also a DI program record.

– Tyler Huff added a 7-for-9 passing line with a pair of passing scores and also added a receiving score.

The AP chronicled the FCS records:

The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the record for most touchdowns by a team (11), set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State’s Willie Totten — who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express — in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State QB Drew Hubel in 2007.

And the final indignity toward Michigan: