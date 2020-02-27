With on field drills at the Scouting Combine beginning this afternoon, another prospect won’t be participating.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Michigan tight end Sean McKeon won’t do any of today’s on-field work or testing.

McKeon tweaked a hamstring at the Senior Bowl, and apparently isn’t ready to push it. The hope is that he’ll work out at his school’s pro day on March 13.

McKeon was mostly a blocker at Michigan, catching 60 passes for 668 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons.

Michigan tight end Sean McKeon won’t work out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk