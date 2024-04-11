Michigan tight end, running back enter NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal will re-open for the spring period on April 16th and remain open until April 30th, and the Wolverines have already lost a pair of depth pieces in tight end Josh Beetham and running back Danny Hughes.

Beetham spent three years at the University of Michigan and earned a letter in each season, seeing most of his playing time on special teams but carving out a role as a blocking tight end during the 2023 season. His departure does little to impact the top of the roster with Colston Loveland expected to earn All-American honors, but there was noise that Beetham was coming along as the number two option. Without the veteran in the room, Michigan will now turn to Marlin Klein as the de facto backup. Klein has just one career catch but there is optimism surrounding his talent as the second tight end on the depth chart. Beetham is entering the portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left.

Beetham is the second Michigan tight end to enter the portal following the 2023-2024 season after Matthew Hibner departed for SMU in the Winter.

I want to thank Michigan Football, the coaches and Teams 142, 143 and 144 for an amazing 3 years. Surreal experience in Ann Arbor. That said, I have entered the portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility. https://t.co/Y1ZTDVn6Wo — Josh Beetham (@Beetham_) April 11, 2024

Beetham has already reported offers from New Mexico State, Ball State, and Bowling Green via X (formerly Twitter).

Danny Hughes has been with the program since 2020 as a preferred walk-on and has been a large part of the special team’s efforts since joining the team. Hughes has recorded two tackles at Michigan and rushed nine times for 48 yards across 33 games. While Hughes was on multiple special teams units, his departure does little to change the outlook of the team next year as he was not expected to be a meaningful part of the running back rotation. Like Beetham, Hughes has entered his name as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility left.

