Michigan tight end Erick All expects same result against Ohio State this year

The Michigan football program is still basking in the glow of beating arch-rival Ohio State for the first time in nine years, and apparently the guys they brought to Indianapolis to represent the program at Big Ten media days are still flying high with confidence.

Take Michigan tight end Erick All for instance. During his availability to the media in Indy on Tuesday, he said the result is one that he was expecting. And even though he only has one catch for seven yards against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines completely dominated both sides of the line and physically manhandled an Ohio State team that’s used to being on the giving end of such an effort. He was a beast in the run game as well with his blocking.

“I wasn’t surprised. I watched a lot of film (on Ohio State),” All said to the media on Tuesday. “I watched a lot of film on us too and practiced with the guys that — it’s just we were expecting to do what we did — and we’re gonna be doing the same thing, expecting the same thing this upcoming year.”

Look, we’re not throwing shade at a guy for having confidence in his team to continue to have positive results on the field and build on what Michigan did against OSU last year. We’d expect the same from an Ohio State player. However, breaking an eight-game losing streak and notching just two wins in fifteen years isn’t a turn of the tide.

The Game is in the ‘Shoe this year, and you can bet these quotes and others will make their rounds at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the next few months.

