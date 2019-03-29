Michigan sets NCAA tournament record in offensive futility with 16 first-half points

Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of the team's NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal against Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

In an NCAA tournament that has seen plenty of slow, low-scoring games, Michigan basketball might have just set the new standard.

In the first 20 minutes of their game against 3-seed Texas Tech, the Wolverines scored all of 16 points. Per CBS’ broadcast, that set an NCAA tournament record for fewest points in first half.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard’s reaction to that stat pretty much summed it up:

Chris Beard is all of us when he is informed that we just watched a #MarchMadness record lowest-scoring first half by Michigan. pic.twitter.com/v3YsdERr8T — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) March 29, 2019

The performance becomes even more brutal when you look at the smaller stats that added up to it.

The gory stats of Michigan’s awful first half

Some quick first-half stats from Texas Tech-Michigan:

Michigan’s leading scorers, a four-way tie between four different players, had four points.

No other players scored for Michigan, even though four other players attempted field goals.

Michigan averaged .552 points per possession.

The Wolverines finished 7-for-25 from the field, and 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

Michigan did not make a single jump shot. You read that right, the Wolverines did not make a single shot outside of the paint.

The Wolverines posted seven turnovers, less than two under their season-average 8.9, which was the best mark in the NCAA entering Thursday.

Texas Tech matched their lowest-scoring first half of the season ... and entered halftime up eight.

Naturally, the internet had jokes about the slow, slow game they all stayed up late into the night for:

if you enjoyed the super bowl you’re gonna LOVE this texas tech-michigan game — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 29, 2019

Now, back to Texas Tech-Michigan pic.twitter.com/gMe3NQQxaY — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 29, 2019

There is nothing redeeming about this Texas Tech-Michigan first half. It’s a basketball abomination. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 29, 2019

Impressive 24-16 run by Texas Tech to end the half — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) March 29, 2019

First one to 50 wins #TexastechvsMichigan — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 29, 2019

