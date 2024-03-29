Michigan Tech crushed by 1-seed Boston College, 6-1, in NCAA tournament

Boston College's Ryan Leonard scores the go-ahead goal in the second period past Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila, Friday, March 29, 2024 in the NCAA hockey regionals.

Boston College, a 1-seed, beat 4-seed Michigan Tech, 6-1, in the first round of the NCAA hockey tournament on Friday.

Michigan Tech's (19-15-6) season is over after their third straight first-round exit in the NCAA tournament. Boston College (32-5-1) advances to the Providence Regional final to face the winner of Quinnipiac-Wisconsin with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

Boston College takes the early lead

Michigan Tech's Max Koskipirtti ties the game at 1-1 with a first-period goal on Boston College goaltender Jacob Fowler, Friday, March 29, 2024 in the NCAA hockey regionals.

Boston College seized the momentum with a goal on the game's first shot 36 seconds in. After a Michigan Tech turnover, BC quickly got the puck to Cutter Gauthier, the nation's leading goalscorer, who beat Blake Pietila for a 1-0 lead.

Michigan Tech scores short-handed goal, outshot BC in second period

Michigan Tech found itself behind early, but a penalty against the Huskies swung the momentum in its favor. Down a man, the penalty kill unit tied the game after Max Koskipirtti intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, then beat Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler with 7:05 left. The Huskies stayed on the front foot the rest of the period with an aggressive forecheck and finished the period with eight shots compared to BC's 11.

Kash Rasmussen had a 1-on-1 chance in the second but fired wide after beating Fowler.

Boston College took the lead on a rebound from Ryan Leonard in the second period. Leonard, the nation's third-leading goalscorer, hung around the crease and finished a rebound on a pad save to put the Eagles up 2-1.

Michigan Tech had a chance to equalize on a five-minute power play following a game misconduct on BC's Gabe Perreault. MTU generated three shots with the extra skater but couldn't break through as Fowler continued to parry the shots. Tech outshot BC 13-10 in the period.

BC buries Michigan Tech with big third period

The talent disparity in Boston College's favor started to show in the third period. BC's Jack Malone corralled a long dump pass and skated around the net before firing a pass to Connor Joyce at the crease for a tap-in to go up 3-1. BC scored again immediately after Will Smith found Oskar Jellvik, who beat Pietila 1-on-1.

Boston College added two more goals from Leonard and Gauthier on a five-minute power play after a game misconduct against MTU's Ryland Mosley in the middle of the third to make it 6-1.

Boston College finished with six goals 33 shots while Michigan Tech converted just one of their 24 shots against Fowler.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Tech crushed by 1-seed Boston College in NCAA tournament, 6-1