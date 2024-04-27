Michigan teammates Jenkins and Sainristil go back-to-back in NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – While Jim Harbaugh is no longer the head coach of Michigan’s football team, and coaching the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, he was confident the Wolverines would break a record for players selected in one NFL draft.

Georgia set the record in 2022 with 15 players drafted and Michigan is making a push for a new record.

A day after Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy went No. 10 overall to the Minnesota Vikings, two Wolverines went back-to-back on day two.

The Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 49 overall pick to select Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and the Washington Commanders selected Mike Sainristril with the No. 50 overall pick.

