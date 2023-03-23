Michigan TE prospect Joel Honigford joins Saints for private workout ahead of 2023 draft

The New Orleans Saints scheduled a private workout with Michigan tight end Joel Honigford this week, per KPRC 2’s NFL insider Aaron Wilson, who adds that the Washington Commanders also put Honigford through a series of drills in their own meeting. He’s only caught a single pass in his college career, having gained 10 yards to convert a first down back in 2021.

Honigford is a late-round prospect in the 2023 NFL draft who mainly helped the Wolverines out as a run blocker — that was his role on 514 of his 662 career snaps on offense, only occasionally running routes or being asked to protect his quarterback. He also played on special teams at Michigan the last four years, at times running with the kick return unit (21 snaps), punt coverage squad (27), and field goal kick team (230).

He has a lot of hurdles to clear before the 2023 draft in April. Honigford tested like a marginal athlete by NFL standards at Michigan’s pro day. Despite measuring in with great size at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds with 32-inch long arms, he timed the 40-yard dash in just 4.96 seconds and posted mediocre times in the short shuttle (4.57) and three-cone drill (7.56). Those results made for a pedestrian Relative Athletic Score of just 3.29.

If Honigford’s going to make the leap to the pro level, he’ll need to show teams he can block as well as any veteran in the league while expressing an eagerness to help out in the kicking game. He might be a long-shot to be drafted, but contact like this could convince the Saints to make him a priority signing afterwards.

