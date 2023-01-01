Michigan, TCU trade touchdowns in fourth quarter of wild Fiesta Bowl

There had been 86 points scored in the Fiesta Bowl and 13 minutes remained in Saturday’s CFP semifinal between TCU and Michigan.

After a third quarter that saw 44 points put on the scoreboard, each school scored a touchdown in the first 113 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Roman Wilson scored on an 18-yard run for the Wolverines, who closed within 41-38 when J.J. McCarthy connected with Ronnie Bell for a 2-point conversion.

For those who thought TCU was ready to cave, think again.

Max Duggan hit Quentin Johnson with a short pass and the wideout was off to the races.

QUENTIN JOHNSTON 76 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!!!! THIS GAME IS INSANE!!! 🔥🔥 #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/lZlKuKDDbp — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 1, 2023

Seventy-six yards and a PAT later, TCU was up 48-38,

