Michigan takes series finale from MSU in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After losing their first three meetings of the season with Michigan State, Michigan’s baseball team was able to get a win against the rival in 2024.

The Wolverines took the series finale on Sunday, 10-8 in 12 innings, and avoided the three-game sweep in East Lansing.

Per MSU, the loss denied the Spartans just their third-ever series sweep over the Wolverines and first-ever in a series fully at home, however Michigan State did win its first series over Michigan since 2016.

The Spartans led 8-6 in the fifth inning, after a solo home run from Sam Thompson, but could only put together three hits the rest of the game.

