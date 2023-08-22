Michigan suspends Jim Harbaugh, but does more punishment await the Wolverines? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Michigan’s self-imposed three-game suspension of its head coach and the calculated decision to try and evade additional penalties from the NCAA. Hear the full conversation on College Football Enquirer - and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

DAN WETZEL: Now the University of Michigan has come out and said, let's suspend him for three games. He will be back September 23 for a home game versus Rutgers. At this point, I did not think that the University of Michigan would do the internal, self-imposed suspension. But it's a clear way of saying, hey, we know that there was some wrongdoing here. This will maybe curry favor, cooperative favor, with the NCAA if they come down later and either further try to suspend Harbaugh or apply other sanctions to the football program.

PAT FORDE: If the NCAA says, no, we want to punish you more, and if Michigan can't hold a line of saying, well, punish us four games. That's what you were going to do to begin with. And the committee on infractions comes back and says, no, we want to punish you more than that. And if you do, you could see Jim Harbaugh sit out against the Texas Longhorns next season.

DAN WETZEL: Cooperation with the NCAA is a mixed bag. Sometimes, it works. Sometimes, it doesn't. You're supposed to. But there's times when you just say, go pound sand, go to hell, and they don't really get you. It's not just the suspensions to Harbaugh. The school has to look and say will they put sanctions on the football program in general. Could they reduce scholarships? Could they put recruiting sanctions on us? Could they ban us from a bowl-- a postseason or something? I think that would be wildly out of scale here.

DAN WETZEL: So even if Harbaugh leaves at the end of the season to go back to the NFL, you could still have Michigan sitting there, holding the bag, saying, well, they can't get Harbaugh. But we're going to now take it out on you. I don't know. I think the sanctions-- I would not be fearful of NCAA sanctions, other than postseason ban. But again, that would just be wild.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, I don't think that's happening. I mean, the NCAA all but announced with the Tennessee ruling that they're getting out of the business of postseason bans. So I would be stunned if that came into play. Now, again, how hard could they hit Harbaugh over and above a four-game suspension?

If it's five, six-- if you add three more next year, OK, that could have some bite if he's around and if he wants to-- if you're trying to get to the playoff again, which should be the goal every year I'd imagine now. Then you could get into some legitimate sanctions with teeth. But until then, missing these three games this year-- eh. And Michigan gets to pat itself on the back for mistakes it agreed to.

DAN WETZEL: Quite briefly, any chance it matters against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green?

PAT FORDE: None.