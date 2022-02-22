Michigan suspends Howard, CFP expansion delayed, Hank the Tank on the loose

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

We love coach fights here at College Football Enquirer. Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde react to Michigan suspending Juwan Howard after the fracas with Wisconsin coaches and players. Is a five-game suspension long enough?

The College Football Playoff announced expansion will not happen until at least 2026. How did we arrive at this disappointing decision and will the SEC begin to flex back at The Alliance?

Pat and Dan also break down a rather large bear wrecking havoc in California before playing another edition of “Would you eat it?”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts