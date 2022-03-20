Michigan stuns Tennessee to book ticket to Sweet 16

Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 11 Michigan’s 76-68 win over 3 Tennessee in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

KRYSTEN PEEK: This has been anything but a chalk here with another upset in the book as number 11, Michigan took down the SEC champs, and number three, Tennessee, 76-68. There were 12 lead changes and six ties throughout the game. And Michigan led by just 2 points with two minutes to go, and there was a hook shot by Eli Brooks that extended the lead to 4, with under a minute left in the game. It was all Michigan from that point on, with Tennessee unable to hit a shot.

7-1 Hunter Dickinson was incredible in the lane, but he also stepped outside and knocked down three 3's for the game, and led all players with 27 points and added 11 rebounds. Tennessee's dynamic backcourt of Josiah Jordan, James, and Kennedy Chandler are combined for 32 points. And Chandler dished out 9 assists in the loss. There was an emotional moment in the handshake line as Michigan head coach Juwan Howard embraced Kennedy Chandler as the star player broke down in tears. It was a touching moment and a glimpse at what this tournament is all about.

Michigan finished seventh in the Big Ten, but the regular season is a distant memory as the Wolverines are on their way to the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive time and Juwan Howard's second year in a row. The Wolverines will face the winner of Ohio State and Villanova to battle to the Elite Eight in the South Region. And for continual coverage on the NCAA tournament, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.