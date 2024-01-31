Michigan State's Tom Izzo notches 700th career win, on birthday, 81-62 over Michigan

EAST LANSING – Could there have been a better day to be Tom Izzo?

The Hall of Fame coach celebrated his 69th birthday in style Tuesday night, surrounded by a raucous sellout crowd at Breslin Center, urging Michigan State basketball to ensure Izzo a cherished gift.

His 700th career victory. Coming against his fiercest rival, Michigan.

Jaden Akins scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers, both career highs, as the Spartans overcame a shaky start to pull away to an 81-62 victory over the Wolverines at Breslin Center.

Izzo became the 38th coach in Division I history to win 700 career games, all with the Spartans. Gonzaga coach Mark Few won his 700th on Jan. 18.

Akins finished 7-for-10 from deep and 8-of-13 overall while adding three rebounds and three assists for MSU (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), which hosts Maryland at 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches warm up before the Michigan game at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

“We got a lot of work to do,” Izzo told the crowd afterward, “but we ain’t dead yet.”

After falling behind by as many as nine in a lackluster first half, MSU outscored U-M, 34-6, and on the break, 17-4, in the second half.

Tyson Walker struggled early and appeared to be dealing with a right thigh injury suffered in the first half, but the senior finished with 12 points for his 32nd consecutive game scoring in double figures. He went 5-for-14 and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Senior A.J. Hoggard had 15 points to eclipse 1,000 points for his MSU career while adding seven assists. Malik Hall scored 12 for his sixth straight double-digit point game and his eighth in the Spartans’ last nine.

Jaelin Llewellyn’s 18 points led Michigan (7-14, 2-8), but he had just six in the second half. Terrence Williams II added 14 points. The Spartans held Olivier Nkamhoua to nine points on 4 of 10 shooting, but the big man combined with Tarris Reed Jr. for 16 rebounds as the Wolverines finished with a 34-26 edge on the boards.

Akins diet

Akins buoyed MSU’s offense out of the gate in the first half, but it was Michigan’s backup point guard Llewellyn who set the tone.

After Akins drained a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which tied the game 8-8 with 4:17 into the game, Llewellyn answered with his first of three triples and hit a driving layup. Then 6-foot-10 Reed, who entered with one missed attempt behind the arc in two college seasons, drained a late shot-clock 3 to complete the Wolverines’ 10-1 run and give them an 18-9 lead with 11:22 to go in the half.

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) celebrates a three point basket against Michigan during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Reed also helped U-M’s early dominance on the boards, with six in the first half, as the Spartans gave up a 13-5 rebounding edge before recovering with five boards in the last 2:33. The Wolverines had a 14-10 advantage overall but turned four offensive boards into eight points; MSU’s five offensive rebounds led to five second-chance points.

Akins’ 3-pointer with 3:03 before half gave him 11 points and three triples. Hoggard missed a 1-and-1 free throw but the rebound pinballed back to him, and he got fouled again while making a short shot through contact. The three-point play pulled the Spartans within 35-33. But after a rebound by Carson Cooper and a timeout with 22.2 seconds left, MSU’s offensive set devolved into chaos. Walker tried to go one-on-one with Reed, who cut off the diminutive guard at the free-throw line. Walker handed it off to Hoggard just before time expired, and Terrence Williams II blocked the desperation 3-point try as the buzzer sounded.

Walker and Hoggard struggled to get going, combining to make just 4 of 12 shots and scoring five points apiece. Still, the Spartans shot 50% in the half and from beyond the arc, making 5 of 10. And after committing four turnovers in the first 6:20, they did not commit one the rest of the first half.

The Wolverines torched MSU’s defense, though, by making nearly 61% of its shots and going 5-for-9 from deep.

Second chances

Everything changed at half.

MSU exited the locker room with more intensity on the boards, more focus on the defensive end, more energy on offense.

Hall’s jumper in the paint and Hoggard’s downhill drive sparked things. Then after Hall’s up-and-under scoop layup through a host of arms, Walker picked up a loose ball steal and raced away for a layup to put the Spartans back in front for the first time since Akins’ first 3-pointer a little over 2 minutes into the game.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) blocks a dunk against Michigan forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The Izzone became ear-splitting in volume as Akins drained two more 3-pointers as part of a 12-0 run over a 2-minute, 8-second span. Hall added another bucket, a back-down layup against Nkamhoua, as MSU flipped its fortune with the 16-4 spurt to start the second half.

As time continued to tick, Akins continued to drop deep shots. His third of the second half put the Spartans ahead by 15 with a little over 6 1/2 to play. His seventh of the game three minutes later pushed the cushion to 18 and erased any hope of a U-M comeback.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tom Izzo notches 700th career win, on birthday, 81-62 over Michigan