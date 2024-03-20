Michigan State's Tom Izzo: NCAA tournament auto-qualifiers 'got to be looked at seriously'

Tom Izzo has never been one who's shy to share his opinion in his time as the head coach of Michigan State basketball. And Wednesday was no exception when the conversation about the size of the NCAA tournament field came up as he answered questions before the Spartans' first-round matchup with Mississippi State.

Izzo, who will be coaching in his 26th straight NCAA tournament, said he believes the structure of the NCAA tournament needs to be "looked at seriously" when talking about potential tournament expansion and who makes the tournament field, particularly how automatic qualifiers from small conferences get selected through the conference tournament, versus the team who won the conference in the regular season.

On expansion, Izzo said it is a "delicate issue" and had hopes on Saturday night that the field would expand to 100 as the bubble was shrinking on the Spartans as teams outside the projected field as so-called "bid stealers" won their conference tournaments to secure a spot in the big dance.

He said he felt bad for regular season champions from one-bid conferences who end up falling in their conference tournaments and mentioned that as a possible reason for expanding past the 68-team field or changing the selection process.

"I feel for some teams that didn't get in when you have those automatic bids," Izzo said. "I'm not sure I understand why, but the conference tournament things, you can go, and like Purdue, go 17-3 and dominate the conference then lose. It's okay if it's the second-place team, but I think that makes it hard, why some teams will get left out.

"I don't know if something could be fixed there," Izzo said. "But then the conference tournament wouldn't be as ... it's all about what is best for the financial part of it, if we were to be very blunt and honest with you, more than it is the player and teams. "

The conversation has come to the forefront with widespread conference realignment in college sports born out of seismic shifts in college football, particularly in the Big Ten and SEC.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey sparked the debate again this week with comments that Power conference teams on the bubble that could potentially make a deep run (2018 Syracuse, 2021 UCLA were his examples) have spots in jeopardy due to automatic qualifiers and that it would need to be reviewed in the next possible expansion.

When Izzo was asked about possible expansion and change due to the warping nature of college sports currently, the longtime MSU coach said he appreciates "the little guy" because he comes from Division 2 Northern Michigan and that he's small in stature himself before jumping into his answer where he said a review of how the tournament field is selected needs to be examined.

"I just think what's happening now, everybody likes the upsets in the first weekend, but I'm not sure moving on that's what's best for the game," Izzo said. "I think it's got to be looked at seriously.

"As far as football's impact, it's different," Izzo continued. "They're working with like 115 or 120 teams, and they never have those kind of issues. What is that going to do if they branch off and all this? Something's got to be fixed because some things are broken."

After his answers, Izzo said he would like to sit down this offseason to think hard about the issues surrounding the tournament, a chance he has not had yet because he has been invested in his team's season.

"As a guy that's been on a lot of boards and everything, I really haven't sat down and thought about what I'd like to see, but there's getting to be more parity, there's getting to be more unknowns, there's getting to be more upsets, there's getting to be more of these, what, 20 of the 32 conferences, the regular season champ did not (make the tournament) — it just doesn't happen like that."

Izzo also mentioned having more coaches involved in the decision-making process in terms of future tournament decisions instead of just administrators.

"In the off-season I'd sure like to really get in a room with people where there's coaches and administrators, instead of the way it's been where there's like one coach and 30 administrators. That makes it really difficult."

This sentiment for more voices of those who used to live and breathe the game is similar to what St. John's coach Rick Pitino said after his team narrowly missed the tournament field.

Pitino argued on social media there needs to be former coaches, such as retired Hall of Famers Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim, on the selection committee deciding who makes the tournament field and relying less on analytics such as NET when choosing schools.

"There definitely should be some coaches and players on that thing to bring some levity to as crazy as it's gotten," Izzo said according to an ESPN article. "I never know what the NET means, what KenPom means, what ESPN means or the Daily News. There's so many things out there right now that do influence [the committee]."

While Izzo's comments seemed to be a proverbial poking of the bee's nest that is disgruntled college sports fans fearful of more sweeping change to the college sports world, he is not worrying about those issues now, just his team's first-round matchup with Mississippi State.

"Thank God I'm not the Czar so I don't have to take criticism for how I feel," Izzo said. "I'll think about it after the tournament."

Practice highlights

Michigan State had an open practice in Charlotte today where media members could watch. MSU freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who has been out since December due to a gunshot wound in his leg, participated while telling media he will be ready for next season.

Sophomore center Carson Cooper started sporting a Batman-esque mask that debuted during practice. Cooper got a bloody nose in the conference tournament vs. Purdue, and will likely have a procedure done on it following the season.

And if you want a high-flying fix, here's a video of Tre Holloman and Coen Carr throwing down, with Carr taking off from nearly the free-throw line, as well as the team's normal shooting routine.

