Michigan State's Tom Izzo isn't retiring but will go out like Nick Saban — not Mike Krzyzewski | Report

Retirement may not be imminent for Tom Izzo, but it's certainly on the Michigan State legend's mind.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Izzo talked at length about the state of college basketball as the Spartans' 25-year NCAA Tournament appearance streak hangs in the balance of a struggling season.

One of the big questions around Izzo is, of course, his future. Izzo, 68, saw his son Steven score his first college points Sunday. But he still feels he has more to offer Michigan State (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten), at least for another season.

"I'm too stubborn to even think about doing it in the near future because I almost want to fight the system," Izzo said, per CBS Sports. "And the system might get me. The system may get me. But the system may not get me, either."

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State basketball in search of consistency, but that means more than just scoring

Izzo, however, did say when the end of his career does come, his departure will be more Nick Saban-like than Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, who had a farewell tour in his final season with the Blue Devils.

"I've never thought of what exactly I'll do. I know what I won't do," Izzo said. "(Former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote) had a farewell tour. (Krzyzewski) did. I have a lot of respect for those guys. I'm sure I'll be more in the (former Villanova coach) Jay Wright and Nick (Saban) way of doing it. When it's over, it's over and I'm walking away. But I've got a good recruiting class, I've got an opportunity to coach my former player's son, which I'm really looking forward to — (Jase) Richardson — I'm in a good place in every part for me, except the frustration of the day-to-day, never knowing where you are, you know? That's hard."

While the interview may assuage immediate concerns of Izzo's pending retirement, it does sow some other seeds. Saban's retirement took the college football world by storm for its abruptness. While Izzo's retirement may not have quite the same ripple effect, Izzo and Michigan State are a brand unto themselves.

When he decides to hang it up, he will join North Carolina's Roy Williams, Krzyzewski, and Wright in ushering in a new guard.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: If Tom Izzo retires, Michigan State coach will go out like Nick Saban