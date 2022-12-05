Michigan State's Tom Izzo: We got outcoached, outplayed, out-toughed vs. Northwestern
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media after the 70-63 loss to Northwestern on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Lansing.
Michigan State basketball showed fight through their frustration but Northwestern beat the Spartans in East Lansing, 70-63, in the Big Ten opener.
