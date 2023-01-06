Michigan State's Tom Izzo breaks down what he sees from Michigan basketball
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in East Lansing.
Tom Izzo punched the air with his right fist, shouted words of encouragement to his team and crouched as if he was getting into a defensive stance on the sideline. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was fired up, in a good way, about how Michigan State was playing about 10 minutes into a 74-56 victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night. “That was the best first half of basketball that we played in a while," Izzo said.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “I have a lot of respect for Tom Izzo.” Dickinson is a regular on the podcast but said he couldn't recall if he was on it when the comment was made.
