Michigan State's Tom Izzo breaks down what he sees from Michigan basketball

Associated Press

Tom Izzo punched the air with his right fist, shouted words of encouragement to his team and crouched as if he was getting into a defensive stance on the sideline. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was fired up, in a good way, about how Michigan State was playing about 10 minutes into a 74-56 victory over Nebraska on Tuesday night. “That was the best first half of basketball that we played in a while," Izzo said.