Michigan State's starting QB: Rocky Lombardi or Payton Thorne? We'll see how the week goes

Mel Tucker would not reveal who might start at quarterback for Michigan State football on Saturday at Maryland or moving forward.

But he made it clear that he has made it clear to both incumbent junior Rocky Lombardi and burgeoning redshirt freshman Payton Thorne what to expect as they prepare to face Maryland.

“We'll see how the week goes. That's how we're approaching it,” Tucker said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “Rocky and Payton, they've been communicated with, so there's no gray. We know how we're gonna go about this week. …

Michigan State quarterbacks Theo Day (6), Payton Thorne (10) and quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) warm up ahead of the Indiana game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

“All of the calls that we make in terms of who starts games, they're all important and we don't take them lightly. Especially at that position.”

[ MSU now at five players opting out because of COVID-19 concerns ]

Lombardi has started all four games and gone 1-3 so far this season, but his production has fallen dramatically the past two games after throwing for over 300 yards each against Rutgers and Michigan with six combined touchdowns. He was 17 of 37 for 227 yards and three interceptions in a blowout loss at Iowa, and he got pulled early in the second quarter of Saturday’s 24-0 loss to Indiana after going just 3 for 7 for 21 yards with two picks.

'COMPETE TO STAY': Mel Tucker message amid transfer, opt-outs

STOCK WATCH: Quarterbacks trending in opposite directions

ACADEMICS: MSU athletics sets 3 school records in graduation success, federal grad rates

Thorne made his collegiate debut with four snaps at Iowa, three handoffs and an incompletion, before taking over Saturday for Lombardi with 9:22 left in the second quarter and playing the rest of the game. After a 38-yard run on his first play, Thorne completed 10 of 20 passes for 110 yards with an interception.

But the Spartans’ offense managed just 191 total yards.

“It was a mixed bag with both with both quarterbacks,” Tucker said.

The Spartans have allowed 31 points after turnovers the past two games in getting outscored, 73-7. That has been one of Tucker’s biggest talking points this week.

Story continues

Tucker also hinted “there certainly is a possibility” for sophomore Theo Day and true freshman Noah Kim to get a shot if Lombardi and Thorne are not the answer. He said the Spartans planned to get back in pads to practice Tuesday, then prepare for Maryland (2-1) like any other week. Even though the Terrapins remains on an indefinite stoppage that caused cancellation of their game Saturday against Ohio State.

And even though MSU has a big question at QB.

“At every position, there's an evaluation every day,” Tucker said. “I watch every bit of practice tape, I watch the walk-ons, we watch everyone and we're evaluating everyone. And we're gonna go with who we think gives us the best chance to win.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football in flux with QBs Rocky Lombardi, Payton Thorne