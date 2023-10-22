Michigan State's Spencer Brown ejected for flagrant hit to head to UM's Braiden McGregor

Frustration boiled over in a rout in East Lansing on Saturday: Michigan State's Spencer Brown was ejected for a flagrant foul as Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil's pick-six put the Wolverines up 35-0 early in the second half.

Brown got into it with Michigan's Braiden McGregor on the play and, away from Sainristil, hit McGregor on the back of the helmet to knock him to the ground. He then jumped on top of him, leading with his helmet on the way down to spear McGregor in the back of his helmet.

The play was ruled flagrant and unnecessary, and Brown was subsequently ejected in a rivalry that has experienced a lot of high tempers in the past two seasons.

The penalty occurred on this pick-six from Sainristil, but was not shown on the broadcast initially.

This is not Mike Sainristil's first Pick-6 of the season.



No. 2 @UMichFootball is rolling at rival Michigan State.



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/o1RZY1iQLC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 22, 2023

Michigan State's frustration only continued to increase. On Michigan's next offensive series, Michigan State hit the Wolverines late again on the same play it was called for illegal hands to the face, moving the ball up 30 yards for the Wolverines on one play. On the same series, yet another facemask gave Michigan 15 yards, and the Wolverines eventually punched it in to take a 42-0 lead.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State's Spencer Brown ejected for hit on Braiden McGregor