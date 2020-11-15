Michigan State's Payton Thorne: 'It's up to coach' Mel Tucker who plays QB
Michigan State redshirt freshman QB Payton Thorne took over in the second quarter and said he wished he played better vs. Indiana, Nov. 14, 2020.
Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.
With the struggles the Raiders have had rushing the passer this season, they are desperate to find help wherever they can get it. When former Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving's suspension was lifted after two years out of the league, they ...
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Joe Milton threw INTs and Don Brown's Michigan defense was defenseless as Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines' were crushed early by Wisconsin.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.
Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.
The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain
Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.
Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.
Here's a look at full-field tee times for the final round of the Masters, which includes an early start, split tees and threesomes.
The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.
Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.
•The win was Brian Kelly’s 100th of his Notre Dame tenure, tying Lou Holtz for second-most in school history. •RIP, the “Should Notre Dame have benched Ian Book for Phil Jurkovec” discussion that was never based in reality. •Book followed up his stellar day against Clemson by completing 20-of-27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.
The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in acquiring Gordon Hayward if the Boston Celtics make him available.
A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.
John Schlarman died Thursday at the age of 45. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma two years ago.
Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.
John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.