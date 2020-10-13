Michigan State's options in injury-ravaged tight end room include backup punter, ex-fullback

Matt Dotson is back and practicing. Max Rosenthal continues to mend.

Two of Michigan State football’s tight ends are coming off late-2019 injuries that have new position coach Ted Gilmore counting on younger players to make an impact at least early this season.

“It's a room that we're gonna need every single one of those guys to give us some depth,” Gilmore said on a video call Tuesday, less than two weeks before the Spartans’ opener Oct. 24 against Rutgers. “And obviously it's one that, in this offense, we need those guys to be good, because they factor in on every single thing we do — run and pass. But I need every single one.”

Dotson suffered a torn Achilles on Nov. 9 against Illinois that ended his season. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior finished last season with 16 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown in eight games, but Dotson continued his career-long struggle with dropping passes.

“We're counting on him,” Gilmore said of Dotson. “Obviously, he's working hard and getting himself back into game shape. If you ask Matt, he feels it's a work in progress. But he's working hard, he's competing and he's out there every single day.”

Rosenthal, a junior who previously played fullback, moved into an H-back role — a hybrid tight end/fullback — last season before suffering a significant knee injury in the Pinstripe Bowl. One of the 6-2, 270-pounder’s two catches went for a touchdown against Michigan, but he provided more of a lead blocking role from that spot.

Gilmore was less optimistic about his recovery going into the opener.

“Max is a guy that's finding his way off that injury, still working through things,” Gilmore said. “He will still be more of that ‘move’ guy for us in my opinion, but time will tell on that.”

Matt Seybert emerged as a senior last season and finished with 25 catches for 284 yards and three scores, third on the team in all three categories. His departure and the injury to Dotson put MSU’s developing young tight ends in the spotlight.

Trenton Gillison, 6-4, 245 pounds, broke out at the Pinstripe Bowl, with four catches for 88 yards, including a 64-yard catch and run. He had 12 catches and 147 yards on the season.

“Trent is a guy that runs extremely well, and he's a young man that we feel can really, really help us in the pass game part of it,” Gilmore said of the third-year sophomore. “So his challenge and his mission is to get better at the point (of attack) in the run game and to become a complete player. So that's something we're trying to challenge him to do, and he's embracing it.”