How Michigan State's offensive line can use success vs. Michigan in matchup with Iowa

Chris Kapilovic put the onus on Michigan State football’s offensive line to get better in a hurry.

The Spartans did just as the position coach asked Saturday at Michigan — with a dramatic improvement in the run game one week after failing to generate much in losing to Rutgers.

Not only did the offensive line help double MSU's rushing yards from the season opener (50 vs. Rutgers) to this past Saturday (126 vs. U-M), it kept Rocky Lombardi sack-free in the Spartans’ 27-24 win in Ann Arbor.

“Coach Kap is an outstanding offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He breathes confidence into those guys, really preaches technique and fundamentals,” MSU coach Mel Tucker said Monday. “They really bought in to what he teaches from a technique standpoint and just an attitude in how we need to play our front. We really wanted to make some improvements in our run game from Week 1 to Week 2, and we were able to do that to some degree.”

Next up will be Iowa at noon Saturday (ESPN), a team under Kirk Ferentz that traditionally has been strong at the line of scrimmage.

The Hawkeyes, despite being 0-2, rank third in the Big Ten against the run at 123.5 yards per game and tied for third with five sacks. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon leads Iowa with two sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss and his 18 stops are tied for the team lead.

“They're physical,” Tucker said. “They have just a mentality of Iowa football, which is they're going to want to try to win the line of scrimmage.”

It proved to be a tough task against the Scarlet Knights in the opener. The Spartans averaged just 1.3 yards per carry on 39 attempts, with holes nonexistent and Lombardi getting sacked three times.

Still, Lombardi saw more positives in that performance than most after he rewatched the game.

“I think in fairness to the O-line, I think the protection the first week was all right,” the junior quarterback said Monday. “We had a few miscommunications that really resulted in some unfortunate plays for us. But those guys have been working so hard for so long, and they communicate well with each other now.”

[ MSU appears to have a new fearsome foursome along defensive line ]

With senior Matt Allen “banged up” on Saturday, per Tucker, MSU replaced him with sophomore Nick Samac at center. The rest of the starting line — left tackle AJ Arcuri, left guard Blake Bueter, right guard Matt Carrick and right tackle Kevin Jarvis — remained the same. J.D. Duplain played extensively at left guard, and James Ohonba got snaps when both Bueter and Carrick exited with injuries.

That starting group parted the U-M front four for a huge hole on the Spartans’ second drive that freshman running back Jordon Simmons blasted through for 28 yards. That effort set the tone for the day.

“We were able to improve fundamentally, with pad level, hand placement, being assignment-sound,” Tucker said, “and also just in coordination with our backs and with our tight ends in terms of pass protection.”

