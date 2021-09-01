Michigan State's Mel Tucker may know who is starting QB is, but he's not saying a word

EAST LANSING — Mel Tucker evaded questions about Michigan State football’s roster and position battles like a quarterback dodges oncoming defensive linemen.

None more so than who will line up under center when the Spartans open the season Friday night at Northwestern.

That leaves MSU as the lone Big Ten team that has not named a starting quarterback, three days away from kickoff against the Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois (9 p.m./ESPN). However, it does not mean the Spartans don’t know whether it will be sophomore Payton Thorne or grad transfer Anthony Russo getting the ball on the first offensive drive.

“Yeah, they may know, OK? I'm not gonna lie to you,” Tucker said. “That's something I won't do.”

After letting both quarterbacks talk during preseason camp, neither Thorne nor Russo were made available to the media Tuesday.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker talks to reporters during the Big Ten media days in Indianapolis on Friday, July 23, 2021.

In his first in-person, pregame news conference of his tenure, Tucker revealed very little about some of the key position battles and who might start or be in reserve. MSU did not release a depth chart, a change Tucker made during his debut season from Mark Dantonio’s 13-year regime.

And Tucker — who defensive end Drew Beesley described as “a ball of energy” — intentionally dampened his delivery of many of the cardinal tenets he has preached the past two seasons.

“In the opening game, there's gonna be so many unknowns with both teams, so that's to be expected,” Tucker said. “You don't want to do anything to give your opponent any type of an advantage. And you don't want to put your team at a disadvantage by the type of information you communicate and that you put out there.”

Yet there are two quarterbacks who have fought for the starting job throughout camp, and only one can start.

Thorne started MSU’s final game of its 2020 season, setting a freshman record with 325 yards with three touchdowns on 22 of 39 passing in a 39-24 loss at Penn State. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Naperville, Illinois, spent most of last season as backup to Rocky Lombardi.

In four games, Thorne completed 48 of 85 passes for 582 yards with those three TDs at Penn State and three interceptions. He also ran for 47 rushing yards on 25 carries with a TD in his first action after redshirting in 2019. Two of his high school wide receivers are now Spartans, junior Jayden Reed and sophomore Cade McDonald.

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) throws a pass against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State still has uncertainty at quarterback, and coach Mel Tucker is in no rush to clarify it. Anthony Russo, a transfer from Temple, joins the mix this offseason, and Thorne is back after playing four games as a redshirt freshman. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Russo started 26 games the past three years at Temple but played just three games in 2020 before a shoulder injury and COVID-19 ended his season. The 6-4, 240-pound native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, went 92 of 135 with nine touchdowns and six interceptions in those games for the Owls, for whom he finished among the program’s top four in passing yards (6,287), completions (536), attempts (899) and touchdowns (44) in his five seasons.

“We still have two more days to prepare,” Tucker said. “We're still in discussion, and we'll make that determination and then we'll move forward.”

When asked what he might have told the person who could be the backup Friday, Tucker again detoured around the topic.

“Yeah, I don't really want to get into that,” he said. “The guys have competed. The competition has been good for our team. They've handled it very, very well. I commend them both on the way they've competed. We have two really good players there that we feel good about.”

Tucker said last week after MSU’s second scrimmage and an open practice two days later that he still had not settled on a quarterback to replace Rocky Lombardi, who transferred to Northern Illinois in December two days after Russo announced he would join the Spartans for his sixth season.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who all summer said the competition remained “neck and neck” between Thorne and Russo, didn’t tip his hand if he knew who would be throwing to him at Northwestern.

Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo (15) looks to make a pass Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the team's practice facility in East Lansing.

“I think we can adjust to either quarterback,” Nailor said. “It's been great competition throughout the whole fall camp. But whoever's out there, they're gonna do what's best for the team. And we're gonna trust them that they'll lead us to success.”

Lombardi was 84 of 157 for 1,090 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020 as MSU ranked 112th in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and next-to-last in the Big Ten with 54.5% completion percentage and 113th nationally and last in the league with 12 interceptions.

MSU’s other scholarship quarterbacks this season are redshirt freshman Noah Kim and freshman Hamp Fay.

A few hours after his press conference ended and a few miles away at a local sports bar, Tucker held his first in-person radio show appearance in front of roomful of fans. MSU football radio voice George Blaha took a while before mentioning the battle between Thorne and Russo. Tucker deadpanned, "Oh, really?"

Blaha then alluded to not being able to discuss the competition. For the first time, Tucker appeared to show cracks in his secrecy.

"We can talk about it, if you like," Tucker said. "But I can't tell you who's gonna start."

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Big Ten starting quarterbacks for 2021

Illinois: Brandon Peters (injured vs. Nebraska)

Indiana: Michael Penix Jr.

Iowa: Spencer Petras

Michigan: Cade McNamara

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailova

MSU: TBD (Payton Thorne OR Anthony Russo)

Minnesota: Tanner Morgan

Nebraska: Adrian Martinez (started vs. Illinois)

Northwestern: Hunter Johnson

Ohio State: C.J. Stroud

Penn State: Sean Clifford

Purdue: Jack Plummer

Rutgers: Noah Vedral

Wisconsin: Graham Mertz

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football may have starting QB; Mel Tucker won't say