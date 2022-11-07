Michigan State's Mel Tucker: Our best football is 'still ahead of us'
Mel Tucker discusses Michigan State's upset of Illinois and looks ahead to hosting Rutgers, filmed Nov. 7, 2022.
Mel Tucker discusses Michigan State's upset of Illinois and looks ahead to hosting Rutgers, filmed Nov. 7, 2022.
Jaylan Ford takes home Big 12 weekly honors for the second time this season.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 11 highlighted by Tennessee at Alabama at Ole Miss, TCU at Texas, Washington at Oregon
Officers say they got an alert that the suspect’s car was spotted on Fairburn Road Southwest around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29.
The Vikings are likely to be without their starting cornerback on Sunday
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Notre Dame’s huge win over Clemson on Saturday, and evaluate how Marcus Freeman has been able to turn the Irish’s season around after an extremely rocky start.
Greg Schiano praises Michigan State during weekly press conference.
Gubernatorial Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke knows that when he campaigns for Black voters in Texas, he has to have a […] The post 5 things gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke is promising Black Texans this election appeared first on TheGrio.
Real Madrid lost their first La Liga game of the season, going down 3-2 at city-rivals Rayo Vallecano on Monday to leave Barcelona two points clear at the top.
The decommitment of linebacker Anthony Hill from Texas A&M presumably puts #USC and Lincoln Riley in play for the 5-star prospect.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
What do you think the rankings will look like?
After Alabama's second loss where do they land on the AP Poll?
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The Indianapolis Colts hired former player Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. In doing so, the team passed over far more qualified Black candidates.
College football by its nature is an emotional exercise. There are highs and lows every Saturday. Overreactions are natural. Here's five from Week 10.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
We may be headed for the first College Football Playoff with neither Clemson nor Alabama for the first time in its 9-year history.