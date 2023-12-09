Michigan State's Maliq Carr, Charles Brantley among 7 new players to enter transfer portal

Michigan State football players continue to enter the transfer portal in bunches as new head coach Jonathan Smith builds a roster of his own for 2024.

Seven additional Spartans entered the transfer portal over the weekend, including tight end Maliq Carr, who flashed brief signs of dominance with his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame during the 2023 season.

Joining Carr in the latest batch of players to hit the transfer portal is cornerback Charles Brantley, who MSU fans may remember from his game-sealing interception against Michigan in 2021, offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, defensive end Khris Bogle, tight end Evan Morris, defensive tackle Dre Butler, and former Cass Tech wide receiver Sebastian Brown.

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr reacts after scoring a go-ahead touchdown during the second half against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

Although roster turnover is certainly to be expected when a new coaching staff is brought in, especially in today's college football landscape, the list of players who have put their names in the portal has grown quite extensive in East Lansing.

The three quarterbacks who saw the majority of the playing time in 2023 — Noah Kim, Katin Houser, and Sam Leavitt — have already announced they have entered the portal, plus offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who has already committed to Oklahoma, offensive lineman Geno VanDemark, wide receivers Jaron Glover and Tyrell Henry and more.

Of the batch of players who announced they had entered the portal over the weekend, Carr and Brantley had the most productive careers at MSU thus far.

Carr came to Michigan State in 2021 after transferring from Purdue and appeared in 34 games over the last three seasons in East Lansing. Carr was the second-leading receiver on the team in 2023, picking up 352 yards on 30 catches and adding three touchdowns. His younger brother, Belleville running back/linebacker Jeremiah Beasley, is committed to play next season at Michigan.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown against Michigan State Spartans cornerback Charles Brantley (0) during second half action at Spartan Stadium Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Brantley, meanwhile, started getting playing time right away in a secondary that constantly struggled under Mel Tucker. In total, he appeared in 21 games at MSU, made 76 tackles and had two interceptions. Brantley also briefly entered the transfer portal in April after quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Keon Coleman announced they intended to transfer, but ultimately decided to come back. He played in only three games during the 2023 season while dealing with injuries. He was listed on the injury report before MSU's season finale against Penn State as doubtful with an "upper-body" injury.

Bogle appeared in 14 games over two years at Michigan State and made 25 total tackles, including 2½ tackles for loss. He came to MSU after spending three years at Florida.

Butler played in just three games at MSU, his third school, after playing at Auburn for two years, then transferring to Liberty, and finally ending up at Michigan State. He made nine tackles in 2023, including one for loss.

Morris, a redshirt senior, appeared in all 12 games this year for the Spartans in 2023 but had just four catches for eight yards, with two of those coming against Ohio State.

Sebastian Brown didn't see game action in his first three years on campus but played in three games during his redshirt junior season, with six snaps on offense and one on special teams.

Lastly, Phillips redshirted during his freshman season and did not see playing time during his second year at Michigan State.

Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow warms up before the game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

With the news of all the players leaving, it's important to remember two things. First, Smith will be bringing in a whole new crop of players, which may include highly-touted quarterback Aidan Chiles, who sent out a tweet about MSU fan-favorite Zeke the Wonderdog, driving further speculation that he will end up at MSU. Second, not every player who enters the portal will leave the team. That was already demonstrated by linebacker Darius Snow, who entered the portal and then announced he was coming back on Wednesday.

