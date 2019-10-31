Michigan State's Kithier to play Kentucky with broken nose Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game against Albion, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has a broken nose that is not expected to keep him out of the season-opening game.

Kithier was injured by an inadvertent elbow at practice. He has been cleared to practice and play in games.

The top-ranked Spartans face No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday in New York. Kithier is a candidate to start at forward. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while he was used sparingly in 31 games last season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25