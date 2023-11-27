Michigan State's Jonathan Smith and Tom Izzo just met, but their story is familiar

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo sat down to dinner with Jonathan Smith and his family Sunday night, hours after the new Michigan State football coach arrived in town.

He sat across the table as Smith told his journey of how he got here. And Izzo liked what he heard in their hour-and-a-half introduction.

Maybe because it is such a familiar story.

One went from a walk-on basketball player at Northern Michigan to a Division II All-American.

The other from a walk-on quarterback at Oregon State to a school-record passer.

Both are in charge of the Spartans’ top two athletic programs.

“I think he's very excited to be here. I think you'll enjoy him,” Izzo said Monday. “I think he's come up a funny way, too, as a player and coach and (graduate assistant) and all the stuff that is good about things. And I think he's going to be an excellent addition. …

“I just think he brings maybe who we are. He has kind of a blue-collar attitude, too, and has developed players. He's kind of been (at) the program that nobody respected as much with Oregon right down the road, and figured out a way in how to handle that and deal with it. His personality and everything is great.”

The seal of approval from Izzo, 67 and a known football aficionado, is a major endorsement for the 44-year-old Smith, whose hiring was announced Saturday afternoon. Smith’s only head coaching job was at his alma mater the past six seasons, where he went 34-35 overall but led the Beavers to an 8-4 mark this season and a 25-13 record from 2021-23.

In his first extensive comments since taking the job, Smith told the Big Ten Network on Monday — minutes after Izzo wrapped up his weekly news conference — that athletic director Alan Haller’s explanation and vision for the program sold him.

“There was a lot to like,” Smith said Monday. “I put some thought into it as the process went on. I just felt the fit was was great in regards to what I value, in regards to this community, this fanbase. A program of substance, being a program where we're working to develop young men on and off the field.

“Listening to Alan and his vision for the place was right in the line on how I like to do things. … I think you can win at a high level. There's some serious work to do here, and I'm excited about diving into it.”

Smith said he held his first meeting with the Spartans on Monday morning. As the day progressed, multiple players announced they plan to enter the transfer portal, notably quarterback Katin Houser.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Ken Talley took to social media to deliver an open invitation to consult with other potential transfers and high school players to seemingly explain MSU's new direction.

“It starts with building trust. That's not easy to do when it's a pretty brand new setup,” Smith said. “Those players don't know me very well at all, and vice versa. I didn't get the opportunity to sit in their homes in the recruiting process to get to know them or those close to them and family and things. And so you got to start rebuilding some trust. That takes a little bit, but we're gonna dive into that in regards to connection, knowing stories.

“That's where we we've kind of started. And that was similar when we started Oregon State, and it worked well.”

Smith pointed to advice he learned from two coaches who helped mentor him: former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, his quarterbacks coach when he played at Oregon State, and former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Petersen, whom he served under as an assistant. And it sounded similar to how Izzo has managed his program over the past 29 years since taking over for his mentor, Jud Heathcote, in 1995.

“(Petersen and Chryst) gave me that same advice six years ago, when I was becoming a head coach for the first time, of being myself and authentic to it,” Smith said. “And that's what I've tried to be. Nothing outside of who I am and being honest and upfront. And it's an approach I take.”

Smith said during the process of deciding whether to take the MSU job, he watched some of the games the Spartans played this fall, including the blowout loss to Washington, the collapse against Rutgers that interim coach Harlon Barnett called “a gut punch,” and the comeback win over Indiana on Nov. 18.

"Learning more and more about Michigan State, this felt like the right time and the right fit for me."



Like Izzo felt about Smith, the new football leader saw things he liked in his new team.

“I thought there was a lot of character in the room,” he said. “With all of the uncertainty, unsettling that they've been through, for them to continue to battle and compete, I thought there was some real character and talent in the room that I'm excited to work with.”

With Smith in place, pending approval of the MSU Board of Trustees, Izzo also said he believes the university should have a new president soon. He said he was part of the committee that whittled the list of candidates to five, then passed that info along to the board.

“So hopefully, I think our board is — I mean, there's no secrets, it's been crazy and a little bit embarrassing,” Izzo said. “But at the same time, I think when you go through something like that, everybody kind of figures out, 'hey, we got to start doing what's best for the university.' And I think that's where our board's at. I think it's going to really come together.

“And maybe when we get a president and a football coach, we can start getting this train back on the tracks. And when it does, I think it's going to be very exciting for all of us ... It's been a little bit of a rough go, but there's brighter days coming up. I really believe that.”

