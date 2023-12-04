Marcus Arroyo hints on social media that he is next Arizona State offensive coordinator

One year in, Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham is tweaking his coaching staff. He'll head into his second year with a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive line coach.

Diron Reynolds is headed to Tempe as defensive line coach after working in the same role last season at Michigan State. He is no stranger to the Pac-12 and West Coast though, having held down the same job the previous eight years at Stanford.

Meanwhile, Marcus Arroyo will seemingly take over as offensive coordinator. He most recently served as head coach at UNLV from 2020 to 2022.

The school made a formal announcement on Reynolds but it was Arroyo first hinting at his move on social media.

"Coach Reynolds' resume speaks for itself and his track record for success at all levels of football will help us continue to develop our program in the direction we are striving for," said Dillingham, in a school news release. "When you look at the coaching tree he comes from, the caliber of players he has coached and the fact that he has reached the pinnacle of the sport at both the professional and collegiate levels, there truly aren't many defensive line coaches in the country that have anywhere near the same pedigree. This is an exciting moment for our program and we look forward to welcoming Diron and his family to Tempe."

Vince Amey, one of Dillingham's first appointments last December when he got the head job, will move away from that coaching position but remain on staff in a defensive analyst role so he can spend more time with his young family.

Michigan State's defensive line coach Diron Reynolds works with players before the football game against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Reynolds was at Michigan State just the past season under embattled and then terminated coach Mel Tucker. Michigan State allowed 152.3 rushing yards per game, which placed 11th among the Big Ten's 12 teams but was 66th out of 130 FBS schools. The Spartans recorded 29 sacks, an average of 2.42 which placed them 39th in the FBS.

During his time at Stanford, Reynolds coached four NFL draft picks on the defensive line, including Solomon Thomas, who was the highest defensive player drafted in school history at No. 3 overall in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas also won the Pac-12's Morris Trophy, given to the league's top lineman, and garnered All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (second team), USA TODAY (second team) and Associated Press (third team).

Reynolds' coaching resume includes more than a decade of coaching in the NFL with the Colts (2002-06), Dolphins (2007) and Vikings (2009-13).

Reynolds also has NFL experience. His most recent came under the tutelage of Leslie Frazier with the Vikings. Reynolds spent five seasons (2009-13) as the assistant defensive line coach at Minnesota, working with All-Pro defensive linemen Jared Allen and Nick Williams, and his unit helped the Vikings lead the NFL in sacks in 2011 with 50.

Defensive line was one position where ASU improved over previous years, with Deshaun Mallory emerging as the leader there last season. He has graduated but the Sun Devils are expected to return key players there in Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah and B.J. Green.

The change at offensive coordinator was not unexpected as Dillingham took over play-calling duties after the third game of the season against Fresno State. Arroyo becomes the school's sixth offensive coordinator in the last eight years following Baldwin, Glenn Thomas (2022), Zak Hill (2020-21), Rob Likens (2018-19) and Billy Napier (2017).

Arroyo, 43, was just 7-23 as head coach at UNLV but had considerable success at Oregon as offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2019. He was a quarterback in his playing days at San Jose State (1998-2002).

Arizona State was at or near the bottom of the Pac-12 in most statistical categories although a big part of the struggles can be attributed to an unusual number of injuries, particularly on the offensive line and at quarterback.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diron Reynolds hired as new defensive line coach at Arizona State