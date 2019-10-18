Michigan State's Chambers enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan State receiver Cam Chambers has entered the transfer portal.

The school confirmed the move Thursday. The Spartans have this weekend off before hosting Penn State on Oct. 26.

Chambers had 19 catches for 264 yards during the 2018 season, but in 2019 he's played in only two games with no receptions.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25