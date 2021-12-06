Michigan State WR Ricky White — hero of 2020 win at Michigan — enters transfer portal

One of Michigan State football’s promising young players has begun the process of leaving the program.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Ricky White, who did not play this season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

White’s status with the team was never disclosed by head coach Mel Tucker, but the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Marietta, Ga., product remained on the roster. Back in August, Tucker said White was not participating in team activities.

A former three-star recruit, White burst on the scene in 2020 when he helped the Spartans pull off a shocking 27-24 upset over Michigan.

During that afternoon in Ann Arbor, White made eight catches for 196 yards and scored a touchdown. Working predominantly on the outside as a deep threat, he connected with quarterback Rocky Lombardi for big plays of 50, 40, 31 and 30 yards. Following his breakout performan against Michigan, he recorded just one reception for 22 yards. During his one active season with Spartans, he played 175 snaps on offense and special teams. He had 10 receptions for 223 yards before missing the final three games with an injury.

White becomes the eighth scholarship player to leave Michigan State since Sept. 25.

MSU defensive back C.J. Hayes also entered the transfer portal Monday.

Hayes spent five seasons in the program and said on Twitter he plans to play in the Peach Bowl. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety from Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a two-year letterwinner who switched from receiver after the 2019 season and played in six games this year. In 2019, he had 13 catches for 141 yards over 11 games.

