Michigan State WR Jayden Reed planning Top 30 visit with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers search for a No. 3 wide receiver continues ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. The Steelers have already had Charlie Jones and Jonathan Mingo in for visits and next up is Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed according to NFL draft writer Justin Melo.

Reed is a pure possession receiver who lacks speed but makes up for it with length and body control. He’s more than willing to go over the middle and fight for contested catches.

The Steelers are in need of a third receiver after trading away Chase Claypool last season and letting Steven Sims leave in free agency.

.@MSU_Football WR Jayden Reed is currently visiting the #Bears, per league source. Reed visits the #Steelers next week. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 4, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

New ESPN 2-round mock draft lands Steelers multiple starters Breaking down the Steelers picks in new TD Wire mock draft Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ready to make a leap in Year Two

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire