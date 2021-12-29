Michigan State WR Jayden Reed undecided on returning for another year with Spartans

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed has yet to decide on whether or not he’ll be coming back for another year in East Lansing, Mich.

Reed said on Tuesday that he’s not going to have a decision on his future with the Spartans until after the Peach Bowl. Reed leads Michigan State in receiving this year with 946 yards and eight touchdowns on 53 receptions.

Jayden Reed said he won't have an answer on the NFL Draft until after the Peach Bowl. — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) December 28, 2021

Reed is only a junior and would be forgoing his senior season should he enter the NFL Draft early. It’s unclear at this time what his draft stock is and where he’d be projected to land, but he has at least played well enough this season to consider leaving a year early.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

