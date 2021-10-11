Michigan State WR Jalen ‘Speedy’ Nailor named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Jayden Reed has been the undisputed breakout star in the Michigan State football wide receiver room this year, but Jalen ‘Speedy’ Nailor sure made his presence felt on Saturday against Rutgers. Nailor racked up 221 yards and 3 touchdowns on the road against the Scarlet Knights to earn himself the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Nailor will share the honors with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝟔'𝐬 𝐂𝐨-𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤: Jalen Nailor of @MSU_Football #B1GFootball | #RELENTLESS
🗞️ https://t.co/CcVINVyNaA pic.twitter.com/4ZmEhpWuE8
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 11, 2021
