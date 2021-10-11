  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State WR Jalen ‘Speedy’ Nailor named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jayden Reed has been the undisputed breakout star in the Michigan State football wide receiver room this year, but Jalen ‘Speedy’ Nailor sure made his presence felt on Saturday against Rutgers. Nailor racked up 221 yards and 3 touchdowns on the road against the Scarlet Knights to earn himself the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Nailor will share the honors with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

More!

Michigan State football ranked No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Robert Griffin III lists MSU RB Kenneth Walker at top of his current Heisman ballot

Michigan State football cracks top ten in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

Recommended Stories