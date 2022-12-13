Michigan State WR with close ties to Oregon coach Junior Adams enters transfer portal

When it comes to players entering the transfer portal in college football, a common thing that fans often do is try to figure out what connections there are between said player and their own team, hoping to find a link that might bring the prospect to their town.

For the Oregon Ducks, there are some easy connections to see when it comes to former Michigan State Spartans’ wide receiver Germie Bernard, who entered the portal this week after one season in East Lansing.

Bernard, who was a 4-star recruit in 2022 and was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 37 WR in the class, has a close connection with Oregon WR coach Junior Adams. Bernard was committed to play for the Washington Huskies last year, but just a few days after Adams accepted the job with the Ducks, Bernard announced that he would be decommitting from Washington.

Not enough? Consider that the Ducks also have a couple of recruiters on the roster that know Bernard well; DE Anthony Jones and DL Sir Mells were teammates with Bernard at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada.

Maybe all of that means very little, and the highly-talented WR with 3 years of eligibility remaining will choose his next team purely based on opportunity and scheme. Or maybe Germie Bernard will look for teams in the college landscape with a need at the WR position — the Ducks — who have a coach that he knows well — Adams — and a couple of teammates in the locker room that he is familiar with — Jones and Mells.

It’s just a thought.

Germie Bernard’s Transfer Portal

Collegiate Stats

Michigan State Spartans

2022: 12 Games | 7 catches, 128 yards, 2 TD

Vitals

Hometown Henderson, Nevada Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 pounds Class 2022

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 NV WR Rivals 4 5.8 NV WR ESPN 4 82 NV WR On3 Recruiting 4 93 NV WR 247 Composite 4 0.9125 NV WR

Twitter

🚨BREAKING🚨 Michigan State WR Germie Bernard is in the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz. MORE: https://t.co/qR9tykzu5A pic.twitter.com/QGDTla5Dtj — On3 (@On3sports) December 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire