Michigan State WR Antonio Gates Jr., son of Hall of Famer, enters transfer portal

Two days after the final practice of the spring, Michigan State football could be losing one of its more familiar names and highly regarded prospects.

Antonio Gates Jr. entered the transfer portal Monday after the third-year sophomore went through drills but did not participate in scrimmage activities during Saturday’s “Spartan Spring Showcase” in East Lansing.

Gates was one of the prizes of former Spartan coach Mel Tucker’s 2022 recruiting class, a four-star prospect out of Dearborn Fordson who was a Free Press Dream Team selection as a senior with 55 catches for 925 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Gates redshirted his first year at MSU then played in all 12 games last season, predominantly on special teams, and finished with five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. He went through the drills portion of Saturday’s open practice but did not participate in the hour-long scrimmage.

In some ways, it is history repeating itself. Gates’ father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Antonio Gates Sr., began his college career playing football for Nick Saban at MSU before transferring first to Eastern Michigan and then to Kent State (coincidentally, Saban’s alma mater) to play basketball before embarking on his NFL career.

