Michigan State women's basketball falls to Iowa State, 79-75, in NCAA tournament

Michigan State women's basketball, the No. 10 seed in the Mercado Region, lost to No. 7-seed Iowa State, 79-75, in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday in San Antonio.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (15-9) with 16 points, including 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Alyza Winston added 11 points.

Ashley Jones led all scorers with 32 points for Iowa State (17-10).

With under 1:43 remaining, Julia Ayrault (seven points) made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 73-71. Seven seconds later, Emily Ryan was fouled and made two free throws.

On the next possession, Ayrault missed a 3, and then fouled Ashley Joens on the under end under the basket. Joens split a pair of free throws.

But Ayrault's layup, followed by a Joens miss and a Winston layup cut the lead to one with 25 seconds remaining.

After a pair of timeouts, Lexi Donarski was fouled and made two free throws. On the next possession, Winston missed a 3 and Joens came down with the rebound. Her one free throw put the game away.

MSU shot 44% (28-for-63) from the field but just 5 of 17 (29%) from the 3-point line and 14-for-21 (67%) from the free-throw line. ISU was also 44% from the field (25-for-57), but made 9 of 22 from 3 and 20 of 28 (70%) from the free-throw line.

With about 2 minutes left, Joens scored inside and was fouled by Moira Joiner, who went down hard and didn't immediately get up. She was holding her head as she was helped off the court by the team trainer and head coach Suzy Merchant.

MSU trailed, 45-39, at the half. Joens had 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Clouden had seven points. The Cyclones went on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter, creating the separation for much of the first three periods.

