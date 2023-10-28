Michigan State women’s soccer wins plethora of Big Ten awards

The Michigan State women’s soccer team once again had an outstanding season under head coach Jeff Hosler. Going 12-3-3 and taking home their second straight Big Ten championship, Michigan State is building a very special program in East Lansing.

Along with the Big Ten championship, the Spartans brought home a plethora of Big Ten awards, honoring the outstanding work the team did over the course of the 2023 season:

The new standard. BACK-TO-BACK BIG TEN CHAMPS 💍#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/pIxX5jSy76 — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) October 22, 2023

Justina Gaynor. 2023 BIG TEN MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR. 💪#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/XUkc0gxYZL — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) October 27, 2023

Jordyn Wickes! A leader on and off the field. Our 2023 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner 🫶#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/FfNAZfDmBZ — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) October 27, 2023

MSU's second-ever Big Ten Freshman of the Year… Bella Najera! 🌟 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/R5dbwPdpmb — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) October 27, 2023

