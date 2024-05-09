Michigan State women’s golf advances to NCAA Championships

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Knowing they were hosting an NCAA Regional at Forest Akers West in East Lansing, the Michigan State women’s golf team knew one thing was key to advance.

Don’t create added pressure by being the host school.

The Spartans executed that goal and are advancing to the NCAA Championships for the third time in four years and 14th time under Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll.

MSU finished the 54-hole tournament at 4-under 860 (291-284-285), which is the lowest team score the Spartans have ever had in an NCAA Regional.

In the third and final round Wednesday, the Spartans shot a 3-under-par 285 and were led by senior Leila Raines, who carded a 6-under 210 (73-68-69) and set a 54-hole record for a Spartan in an NCAA Regional, according to MSU.

“The feeling of wanting to be there (the NCAA Championships) never dies and it never ends because you get to take those players – that are representing Michigan State and all they’ve done and all they’ve worked for – to the national championship, which is the pinnacle of their career,” Slobodnik-Stoll said.

“There was a lot of pressure coming down the stretch for sure,” Raines said. “I really wasn’t sure where we were at, but I knew I was playing good and it seemed like the vibes were pretty good. So I was just like ‘Ok, one more hole, and let’s get the job done.'”

The Spartans will compete in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships on May 17-22 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

