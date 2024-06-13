Michigan State women’s basketball standout Moira Joiner signs with Spanish First League club

A Michigan State women’s basketball star has found her home at the next level. Moira Joiner has signed her first pro contract with Uni Ferrol of the Spanish First League.

Joiner, a Saginaw native, averaged 14.7 points per game in her senior year to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

