Michigan State women’s basketball standout Moira Joiner signs with Spanish First League club
A Michigan State women’s basketball star has found her home at the next level. Moira Joiner has signed her first pro contract with Uni Ferrol of the Spanish First League.
Joiner, a Saginaw native, averaged 14.7 points per game in her senior year to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals.
Pro contract: SIGNED✅
Spanish First League🇪🇸@moira_joiner x @UniFerrol #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/WgPAnsDpz0
— Michigan State Women's Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) June 11, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.