Michigan State women’s basketball lands commitment from Ball State transfer Nyla Hampton

Robyn Fralick has been busy adding to her Michigan State women’s basketball team. The Spartans have now added four transfers with the commitment of Ball State transfer Nyla Hampton on Friday and the commitment of Jaddan Simmons on Saturday.

Nyla Hampton, who was part of Robyn Fralick’s team at Bowling Green before she transferred to Ball State, averaged 8.7 points per game to go along with 4.8 assists and 3.3 steal for the Cardinals.

Combine that with Jaddan Simmons, Grace Vanslooten and Emma Shumate and the Spartans are looking dangerous next year.

Nyla Hampton announced on her Instagram that she has committed to @MSU_WBasketball! Hampton averaged roughly 9 PPG, 5 APG and 3.3 SPG at Ball State last year! Started her career at BGSU playing for Robyn Fralick and winning MAC DPOY!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/ZTqXJcytVI — Dalton Shetler (@DaltonShetler) April 27, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire