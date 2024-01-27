Michigan State women’s basketball handles Michigan at home

Michigan State women’s basketball has a had a great season so far under new head coach Robyn Fralick, and that continued with one of their best wins of the year, an 82-61 rout over their rival, Michigan, at home on Saturday.

The Spartans were led by their two stars, DeeDee Hagemann and Julia Ayrault. Hagemann had 20 and Ayrault had 19 and also added nine rebounds and four assists.

Michigan State now moves to 15-5 on the season after beating Michigan, who is now 14-7. They next play against Rutgers in New Jersey on Tuesday.

